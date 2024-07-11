“Too soon to say”: JNU VC on re-introducing in-house entrance test for PhD admissions

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, on Thursday, July 12, said that no decision has been taken yet about re-introducing an in-house entrance test for PhD admissions and the administration has only invited suggestions from the stakeholders.

“It is too soon to assume that JNU is going to do away with the UGC NET scores for the PhD admissions. We have only taken suggestions from the stakeholders since it will take some time for NTA to declare the results of the entrance exam and our PhD admissions are getting delayed because of this. The fellowship of our JRF students is also stuck due to the same," she told PTI.

“Nevertheless, there are logistical issues which will have to be looked into to implement the old entrance system and it is a time-consuming process. So far we have not made any decision,” she added.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), claimed in a statement today, Thursday, July 11, that the university is considering reverting to in-house entrance examinations for PhD admission after the UGC-NET exam was cancelled due to integrity concerns.

"JNUTA considers this to be a vindication of its long-standing position on the matter of entrance examinations as well as a positive response to the specific demand raised by it after the cancellation of the June 2024 UGC-NET Examination," the statement read.