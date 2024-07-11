Soon, AP to offer 10% reservation for EWS students in BC Study Circles?

"Proposals to provide a 10 per cent reservation for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category students in coaching programmes at BC (Backward Classes) Study Circles have been reported to the government, and the government will consider and issue appropriate orders soon," stated A Krishna Mohan, Director of Backward Classes Welfare Department.

In a release on Wednesday, July 10, he stated, BC Study Circles have been established in 13 erstwhile district centers in the state. Through these circles, coaching programmes are being conducted for unemployed students and those preparing for various competitive examinations, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

According to the quota prescribed by the government, students belonging to different categories are given admissions in the study circles including BCs have 66% , Scheduled Castes (SCs) 20%, and Scheduled Tribes (STs) 14%.

In recent times, the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act provided a 10% reservation for students belonging to the EWS category. Following this constitutional amendment, the government issued appropriate orders through GO No 65 and GO No 66 to provide a 10 % reservation under the EWS quota in educational institutions and jobs in the state of Andhra Pradesh as well.

In this context, many requests are coming from EWS category students to arrange a quota for them in BC Study Circles and provide coaching facilities.

Considering their pleas, BC Welfare Minister S Savita has instructed the preparation of appropriate proposals to the government to provide a 10 per cent reservation in BC Study Circles for EWS students under the supernumerary method, said Krishna Mohan.