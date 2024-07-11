Pachaiyappa students' route thala viral video: Police books cases

A day after the video of Pachaiyappa's College students creating a ruckus and damaging a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus went viral on social media, two separate cases have been booked at Arumbakkam and TP Chatram police stations.

The cases have been booked under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, damaging public property, among others, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In the now viral video, the youth can be seen climbing atop the bus, while a few others were seen bursting crackers in the middle of the road.

A few even tried to climb the college gate to get inside. The police were analysing the footage to identify the students.

They were seen bursting crackers and, in general, creating absolute ruckus. on the road, causing great inconvenience to others and blocking the road, it was noted.

The untoward incident happened on July 5 when, a group of students from Pachaiyappa's College climbed atop an MTC bus to prove who was the route 'thala' along the Broadway-Poonamallee route, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

When the police arrived at the spot, a few ran aware while others were caught by the police and let off with a warning.