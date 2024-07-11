NEET UG: SC hearing is today; what happened during July 8 hearing? Let's jog our memories

What happened on July 8? When the Supreme Court bunched over 30 petitions regarding irregularities the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) together and heard them?

Let us refresh our memory ahead of the hearing today, Thursday, July 11.

It may be noted that today's hearing of the case is listed as item number 43.

Last night, July 10, the Centre submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court quoting the investigation carried out by the Indian Institiute of Technology (IIT) Madras and established that no mass malpractice had occurred.

Now that you are up to speed with the latest updates, let's look at what happened during the July 10 hearing:

- Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud was convinced that a paper leak had happened. What he tried to understand from the Centre and the test conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), was the extent of the paper leak, via which medium it had happened and if it was possible to distinguish between beneficiaries and honest candidates

- If the above is not established, then the CJI was of the opinion that re-NEET will need to be conducted

- In its order, the court directed Centre and NTA to submit an affidavit answering the aforementioned questions raised during the hearing; it asked for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry report plus, all counsels who demand a re-test need to file a common submission of not more than 10 pages, the court ordered.