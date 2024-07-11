NEET-UG row: CBI arrests one alleged kingpin in paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today, Thursday, July 11, arrested one of the alleged kingpins in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak case who was on the run ever since the crackdown on irregularities in the entrance exam began, said a report by PTI.

Rockey alias Rakesh Ranjan, who hails from Nalanda, and is said to be a relative of mastermind Sanjeev Mukhia, was nabbed by the agency from the outskirts of Patna, officials said.

The CBI had been trailing him since the case came to the agency, added PTI.

The agency produced him before a special court in Patna which has remanded him to 10 days of CBI custody, they said.

The CBI conducted searches at three locations in Patna and nearby areas and one in Kolkata after his arrest.

Earlier this week, the CBI had conducted searches at 15 locations in Bihar and Jharkhand gathering incriminating evidence in the case.

The agency had earlier arrested the principal and vice-principal of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly lent premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by the Bihar Police.

The CBI, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has registered six FIRs in the matter so far.

The FIR from Bihar pertains to paper leaks, while the remaining, from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, are linked to the impersonation of candidates and cheating.