“My mom and dad had achieved the same score”: Yug Kariya, CA Inter AIR 2

Yug Sachin Kariya, from Akola, Maharashtra, secured the All India Rank (AIR) Number Two in the Intermediate examination, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), whose results were announced today, Thursday, July 11.

In a telephonic interview with EdexLive, the 19-year-old attributed his success to abandoning his smartphone, a decision encouraged by his tutors, who guided him towards maintaining focus.

"I received my phone back only two days ago. Our tutors, who also act as our guiding light, confiscated phones from all students, which significantly added to our focus on our objectives," claimed Yug.

Regarding his study strategies, Yug achieved a score of 87.67% after dedicating approximately 14 hours daily to his studies, including weekends. "I used to study for around 14 hours every day. Among our friends, we shared doubts, and six of us collaborated to find solutions. These discussions were immensely rewarding," he explained.

Yug Kariya also emphasised the essential role played by his family as his primary support system, noting that it is not only him but his mother and father too, who have achieved this score.

"The percentage that I have scored is not solely because of me, it is because of my parents too. My mom and dad have also achieved this score, and I feel great about it," said Kariya.

When asked about his motivation to pursue a career in Chartered Accountancy (CA), he cited his passion for investing and studying the stock market. “I love investing. I wanted to study the stock market and this became my primary reason for taking up CA as my career choice,” mentioned Kariya.

Along with Intermediate, ICAI also announced the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination. Both the exams were held in May 2024.

In the Intermediate examination, 2,06,410 candidates were registered and exams were held across 590 centres.

Besides that, the final examination saw 1,16,072 candidates registered, with 20,446 students qualifying as Chartered Accountants. The exams were conducted across 484 centres, all over India.