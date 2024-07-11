Kerala to allot 138 additional Class XI batches in Malappuram, Kasaragod districts

As many as 138 temporary additional Class XI (plus one) batches are being allotted in government schools in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts of Kerala, as announced by Education Minister V Sivankutty today, Thursday, July 11.

Sivankutty said the additional batches were being allotted as many students in those two northern Kerala districts had not been enrolled after all the rounds of plus one admissions were concluded, said a report by PTI.

He made the statement, regarding the allotment of new plus-one seats and batches, in the House under Rule 300 (statement by a minister on a matter of public importance) of the Kerala Legislative Assembly's Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

The additional batches would cost the state exchequer around Rs 14.9 crore, PTI added.

The minister said that based on reports and recommendations by various regional committees, the state-level committee on the education requirements in the higher secondary sector for the academic year 2024-25 and the Director of General Education, a total of 120 batches — 59 in Humanities and 61 in Commerce — are going to be allotted in Malappuram district.

In Kasaragod, where there is a shortage of seats in various taluks, it has been decided to allot a total of 18 batches — one in Science, four in Humanities and 13 in Commerce.

The minister further said in order to ensure that there was no shortage of seats, the government had in May ordered that 178 batches that were provisionally allocated in the last academic year would be retained and besides that, there will be a 30 per cent marginal increase in seats in all government schools in the Malabar region.

Additionally, the government had also decided to marginally increase seats in all-aided schools there by 20 per cent.

However, after all the admission rounds were over, it was found that there was a shortage of plus one seats in those two districts, he added.