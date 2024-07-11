JNU: Official notice limiting library access timings allegedly withdrawn after students protest

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) called for a protest demonstration, today, July 11, at the university’s central library against the notice displayed directing reading halls of the library to be closed by 8 pm on weekends.

The student union opposed the recent notice by the university, demanding the central library to be accessible to the students 24x7, to ensure that the students’ academic ventures are not affected.

In a social media post on X posted at 3:48 pm today, July 11, the student union informed that after their demonstration, the library officials have taken down the notice directing reduced timings of library access.

The union will also meet with the Chief Librarian tomorrow, Friday, July 12, to make sure the notice is officially withdrawn and that all the concerns of the students are addressed completely, it was informed.

Moreover, the protest demonstration was also against the severe infrastructural issues at the library.

The student union highlighted concerns like dilapidated roofs and leakages, lack of air-conditioning (AC) inside the library and the lack of access to academic journals and websites.

Reportedly, after the demonstration by the JNUSU, the officials of the library have assured that the broken and leaking roofs will be mended by today evening, July 11.