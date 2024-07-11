"Insects crisis": Millipede infestation forces GNLU campus shut down

The Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) shut down its campus owing to a millipede infestation. The administration asked the students to vacate hostels and cancelled classes after students complained about the inhabitable situation in the infested premises, states a report by the Times of India.



The students reportedly returned from summer vacation on July 1 after almost two months and found that the entire campus was plagued by insects.



Following students' complaints, the administration took action. The authority in an email message notified the students that the classes will be held in online mode starting Monday, July 15 until further notice.



“To effectively address the presence of millipedes in and around the hostel premises and allow students to safely return home while professional pest control treatments are carried out, the university has opted to conduct classes online from Monday, July 15,” the email read, as reported by the Times of India.



A law student of GNLU, Rishab Sharma (@rishabbhsharma), shared a picture of a student gathering to complain about the inhabitable situation. He wrote, "insects crisis @ gnlu and uni got closed for one month." (sic)



Additionally, a popular Instagram handle, Law Meme Society (@lawmemesociety), shared visuals of the insects present everywhere. “According to the hostellers the condition was very inhumane. Pest control was ineffective and many fell sick and one of the students had an asthma attack because of the chemicals”, the post mentioned.



The post further mentioned about a protest saying, “The protest was to make classes online so that they can go home/live in a hotel or guesthouse/ any accommodation provided by the admin for students that can't afford to go home.”

