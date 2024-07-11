IISc alumni, Cambridge Prof Sohini Kar-Narayan is inaugural editor-in-chief of AIP Publishing's APL Electronic Devices

American Institute of Physics (AIP) Publishing, on Tuesday, July 9, announced that their inaugural editor-in-chief of APL Electronic Devices will be Prof Sohini Kar-Narayan, Professor of Device Materials at the University of Cambridge.
It may be noted that Prof Sohini is an alumnus of the Physics Department of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.
"It's a proud moment...", posted the official X handle of the Physics Department of IISc Bangalore, @Physics_at_IISc.
The announcement also informed that the new open access (OA) journal, APL Electronic Devices, will be at the "forefront of electronics and devices research" and will commence accepting submissions for the same later this year.
The first issue is slated to be out in early 2025.
After a BSc (Honours) in Physics in 2001 from the University of Calcutta, the professor pursed her MS (2004) and PhD (2009) in Physics from IISc Bangalore and a postdoctoral appointment at the Department of Materials Science in Cambridge followed soon, informed the announcement by AIP Publishing.
"She was the recipient of the prestigious Royal Society Dorothy Hodgkin Fellowship in 2012," it said.