IISc alumni, Cambridge Prof Sohini Kar-Narayan is inaugural editor-in-chief of AIP Publishing's APL Electronic Devices

American Institute of Physics (AIP) Publishing, on Tuesday, July 9, announced that their inaugural editor-in-chief of APL Electronic Devices will be Prof Sohini Kar-Narayan, Professor of Device Materials at the University of Cambridge.

It may be noted that Prof Sohini is an alumnus of the Physics Department of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

"It's a proud moment...", posted the official X handle of the Physics Department of IISc Bangalore, @Physics_at_IISc.