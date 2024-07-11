ACP LY Rajesh has done it AGAIN! As many as 103 students he helped clear SSLC supplementary exams

As the state education department announced the Second School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results for supplementary exams on Wednesday, July 10, in which 31.2 per cent students passed, Assistant Commissioner Of Police LY Rajesh expressed joy as out of 178, students who were trained by volunteers of an NGO and teachers in his contact, 103 have passed the exams.

Interestingly, six students who had failed in all six subjects in the May 16 result have now cleared all the subjects.

Rajesh who had set up classes for failed SSLC students earlier at Mangammanapalya in Bandepalya station limits when he was the inspector was promoted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lokayukta, SIT and transferred.

However, he continued his Samaritan work and also opened up centres at Anekal and Chandapura too to help the students this year as well along with volunteers and NGO.

He was supported by team Raajalanchana for preparation. The students were also provided lunch and snacks by NGO Darpana and Swiggy, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"The supplementary exams took place in June, and we are thrilled to announce that 103 students passed! The pass percentages are: Mangammanapalya 65%, Anekal 68%, and Chandapura 44%," said Rajesh and added the idea behind this move was to ensure the failed students do not end up in bad company and become anti-social elements.

He also added, that the local police of Anekal, Chandapura and Bandepalya with help from schools in the respective limits reached out to the students and their parents.

"The parents were convinced to send their children to the centers and teachers and volunteers helped train students during holidays and also during weekends and holidays. Now the passed students can opt for colleges or diploma centres to continue their education," he added.