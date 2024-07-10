TN Agricultural University cancels PG admissions for 2024-25

The School of Post-Graduate Studies at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has issued a statement announcing the cancellation of new admissions. It further said, "The application fee and processing fee collected from the candidates will be refunded to their respective bank accounts."

Justifying the reason behind cancelling the admission for 2024-25, the statement said, "...it was understood that majority of the students applied are completing their UG degree by the end of September 2024 and technical difficulties were encountered in accommodating new applicants. Hence it is decided to abolish the current admission process."

Additionally, it said the fresh announcement for the master's and Ddoctoral admissions will be made in September 2024. To recall, the university offers master's programmes in 33 disciplines and doctoral programmes in 28 disciplines at 11 constituent colleges.

The PG Admission process for the year 2024-25 was initiated on May 8, 2024 and the entrance examination for the above programs was held on June 23, 2024. The statement further disclosed that the TNAU received applications from over 2,800 students who are at different stages of completing their degrees from different state agricultural universities.