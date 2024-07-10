Telangana: Three students fall ill after consuming 'lizard upma' at a school

About three students fell ill after having breakfast at the Telangana Model School at Ramayampet in Medak district on Tuesday, July 9. Allegedly, a lizard was found in the upma being served to the students. The food was consumed by at least thirty to forty of them, as stated in a report by ANI.

According to officials, a lizard had fallen into the upma prepared for the morning breakfast. "School authorities noticed it after serving it to 30-40 students. Once they noticed it, they stopped serving it to anyone else," said the police. "Three students were admitted to a nearby hospital after they started vomiting from eating the food," the police added.

Earlier this month, at least 100 students preparing for Indian Army jobs and staying in the hostels of a coaching academy suffered from food poisoning in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, with 30 aspirants among them being admitted to the hospital. All the students were from the same coaching academy and were staying in its five different hostels in the city. The sick aspirants were undergoing treatment at the Government MY Hospital.

Additionally, in another case of suspected food poisoning at Indore's Shri Yugpurush Dham Baudhik Vikas Kendra, five children died while 47 children are under treatment at Government Chacha Nehru Hospital in the city, with seven of them admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, as stated in a report by ANI.