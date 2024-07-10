Spend your own expenses to pursue cases against Chancellor: Governor Khan to VC, officers

As Chancellor of universities in the state, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has directed that the vice-chancellors and other varsity officers pursuing litigation against his orders should do so at their own expense. In his direction to the universities, including Kannur and Calicut varsities, Khan said that their decision to sanction funds towards the legal expenses incurred in such cases was "not justifiable" and a "misuse of university funds", PTI reported.

Further, he has contended that in such cases, the officers of the universities were trying to "safeguard or promote their personal interest". Additionally, he has asked the universities that "no steps shall be taken to meet the legal expenses of the officers of the university for the legal proceedings against the Chancellor or University".

On July 9, Khan told the universities, "If any such payments have already been made the amount shall be recovered forthwith from the concerned officer on whose behalf the payment was made." Additionally, he has also directed the universities to furnish the details of the decisions taken regarding the payment of the legal expenses, if any, and the current status of the refund.

According to reports, various universities in the state have spent several thousand to lakhs of rupees towards legal expenses incurred by the VCs and other officers of the varsities while challenging in the courts certain orders passed by Khan as Chancellor, PTI reported.