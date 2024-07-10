Resident doctors' strike continue for second day at UCMS & GTB Hospital, Delhi

Senior and junior residents at the University College of Medical Science (UCMS) and GTB Hospital on Tuesday, July 10 started an indefinite strike following an assault on doctors by the attendants of a patient. The doctors demanded strict action against the attackers and robust security management in the hospital.

In a statement issued today, July 10, the Resident Doctors' Association said, "This is to inform you that the strike of the junior and senior residents is to be continued until respective demands are met..."

The demands mentioned by the association in the statement are:

1) Institutional FIR copy to be issued with appropriate legal charges

2) Arrest of all the accused with criminal proceedings as per legal charges

3) Security strengthening with the deployment of bouncers in the Hospital Campus

4) Restriction of attendance at hospital gates (one patient and one attendant)

5) Proper patrolling of police officials at regular intervals (four to five hours) and ensuring proper functioning

6) Panic call button installation in the working station of all emergency areas

7) Formation of a Quick Response Team (QRT) with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on panic calls

8) Monthly roster of security personnel on duty along with contact information to be displayed in Notice Boards of GTB Hospital

9) Metallic gate installation in all hotspot areas

"RDA UCMS & GTBH urges these demands to be met with immediate effect until then strike will be continued indefinitely," the statement further added.

According to their earlier statement, a mob of 50 to 70 armed people stormed the premises of the hospital, vandalising property on Tuesday morning. The accused also attacked staff members.

A patient died during surgery after she gave birth to a child on Monday night, July 8. This angered the patient's attendants and they attacked doctors on Tuesday morning, July 9. "We are outraged by this unprecedented act of violence. Effective immediately, we are on strike until an institutional FIR is registered to address this appalling incident. During this period, only emergency services will remain operational," the statement said.

Extending their support and seeking strict action various medical associations such as the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and others have issued statements.