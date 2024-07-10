NSUI continues to slam DUSU President Tushar Dedha for using "fraudulent" marksheet

Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), today, Wednesday, July 10, tore into Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) President Tushar Dedha, accusing him of using "fake" Class XII marksheet for admission into DU and also asked the administration to inquire into it, stated a report by PTI.

This was during a press conference called for by NSUI in Delhi, the National Secretary of DU Akshay Lakhra questioned the legality of Dedha's Class XII mark sheet which he acquired as a regular student from two boards, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Uttar Pradesh Board, in the year 2016.

Citing from the CBSE examination bylaws, Lakhra said, "It is mandatory to have at least 75 per cent minimum attendance to sit for examination. We want to ask Dedha how he managed to maintain his attendance as a regular student in two different schools — one located in Uttar Pradesh and the other one at a distance of around 200 kms in Delhi. This clearly shows that Dedha indulged in fraud and his marksheet is fake."

Earlier, speaking to PTI, Dedha had denied any wrongdoing in his marksheet and said he will file a defamation case against the NSUI members. He has already filed a police complaint and slammed the claims as "baseless.