Maharashtra gov't to start 10 new medical colleges from this academic year

On July 9, Maharashtra Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif said that the government is trying to start 10 new government medical colleges from the current academic year. Further, he told the house that the National Medical Council (NMC) has sanctioned a student capacity of 50 students for MBBS in these new government medical colleges, as stated in a report by IANS.



Mushrif said that the state government had submitted its application to the National Medical Council seeking a grant for starting these 10 new colleges with an intake capacity of 100 students for MBBS. However, the National Medical Council has given its nod for a student capacity of 50 each in these 10 colleges.

Moreover, the process of filling up the posts of teachers is underway through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, he added. Mushrif said that the government will file an appeal before the National Medical Council about errors identified by the latter in nine proposed medical colleges.