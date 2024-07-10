HC sets aside NMC's directive to relocate PG medical students from Maheshwara Medical College

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has overturned directives issued on November 13 and 14 last year by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare to Kaloji Narayana Rao University for Medical Sciences (KNRUS) to relocate PG medical students from Maheshwara Medical College to other private institutions.

The court further directed the Union Ministry to re-evaluate the second appeal filed by Maheshwara Medical College, challenging decisions made by the National Medical Council (NMC), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The NMC had recommended shifting students and revoked the college’s permission letter due to discrepancies involving allegedly falsified bank guarantees.

The college, initially granted permission in 2021 to commence 12 PG medical courses as per statutory requirements, encountered issues when the NMC found discrepancies in the submitted bank guarantees.

Following this discovery on February 24, 2022, the NMC directed the college to cease admissions immediately. Despite subsequent submissions of valid bank guarantees, these were not accepted by authorities.

In response to the NMC’s directives, on February 8, 2023, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University was instructed to transfer students admitted to Maheshwara Medical College for the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23 to other medical colleges within the state.