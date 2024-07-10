HC asks St Stephen's stance on DU's appeal regarding admission of minority students to PG courses

On July 10, the Delhi High Court (HC) sought the stand of St Stephen's College on an appeal by the Delhi University (DU) challenging an order allowing the former to conduct interviews of minority students seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) courses and to allocate 15 per marks to interview and 85 per cent to Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) score, as stated in a report by PTI.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice on the appeal by DU against the order passed by a single judge of the high court on April 22.

In the judgement, the single judge had clarified that non-minority students would not be subjected to any interview for admission to PG courses in the college and their admission would solely be on the basis of their CUET score, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in central universities.

The single judge had also said that DU would ensure that the allocation of PG seats in the college is not disproportionate. The college had alleged in its plea before the single judge that while allotting seats for admission to PG courses in colleges affiliated to it, DU was allotting a disproportionately small number of seats to St Stephen's College.

In its response, DU had taken serious exception to the practice of the college subjecting the already shortlisted students to an additional round of interview for admission in its postgraduate (PG) courses. It had said while all other colleges were honouring the selection process adopted by the university before allocating students to PG courses, the petitioner college alone was adopting a different course and subjecting the selected students to an additional round of interviews.

Later, the university's counsel submitted that as long as the petitioner college restricts the holding of interviews for admission of PG students to students belonging to the Christian minority community, DU would not have any objection and it would ensure that there is proportionate allocation of PG seats to St Stephen's College, PTI reported.

The appeal would be heard next in October.