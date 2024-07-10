Additional District Collector orders JNTUH principal to take swift action over 'rat in chutney' at hostel

With regards to chutney with a rat at a hostel in the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) campus in Sultanpur in Telangana, the officials have ordered food safety and instructed authorities to prevent such incidents here on.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, District Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha expressed his outrage and warned against jeopardising students’ lives and instructed District Additional Collector Madhuri and Andole RDOs to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report.

As directed, the officials visited the college on Tuesday, July 9. Additional Collector Madhuri met with the principal, staff and students, inspecting the dining room and kitchen. Minister Rajanarsimha instructed authorities to prevent such incidents in all hostels and ordered food safety officials to inspect boarding hostels, canteens, schools and colleges statewide.

Emphasising compliance with food safety norms, the minister mandated immediate cancellation of licences for non-compliant entities and urged constant inspections by Food Safety Officers across the state. Meanwhile, Additional District Collector Madhavi's inquiry report revealed neglect in utensil cleaning at the college, which she reprimanded the staff for.

Further, the minister directed the authorities to keep vigilance on the preparation of food.

Madhuri directed the principal to take swift action against those responsible, while JNTU Principal Narasimha acknowledged the incident, stating the rat fell into the chutney after students had finished eating and were cleaning up.

Additional Collector Madhuri highlighted poor hostel conditions and pledged to bring these issues to the District Collector's attention for necessary action.