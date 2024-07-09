Video of rat in chutney at JNTU Sultanpur hostel goes viral; students raise concerns

In a viral video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a rat was found swimming in a chutney at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) campus at Sultanpur in Telangana. In the video posted, it is observed that a live rat is trying to escape from the vessel in which the chutney was kept.

After several days of a raid held by the Food Safety Department, Telangana, the department found many violations.

An X user (@Lakshmi Kanth) commented about the video saying, "Rat in the "Chutney" in the JNTUH SULTANPUR. What hygiene maintenance by the staff members is in a mess."