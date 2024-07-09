Video of rat in chutney at JNTU Sultanpur hostel goes viral; students raise concerns

In a viral video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a rat was found swimming in a chutney at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) campus at Sultanpur in Telangana. In the video posted, it is observed that a live rat is trying to escape from the vessel in which the chutney was kept.
After several days of a raid held by the Food Safety Department, Telangana, the department found many violations.
An X user (@Lakshmi Kanth) commented about the video saying, "Rat in the "Chutney" in the JNTUH SULTANPUR. What hygiene maintenance by the staff members is in a mess."
With the video going viral, many students have taken to the platform alleging the situation of unhygienic food has been prevalent for years. This is what a student from the 2016 batch wrote:
Similarly, another user (@BHUKYARAHUL9) posted a picture with an insect on rice alleging that the university has been giving memos to students when questioned about proper food.
Disappointed over the matter, Shahazan Khan, a former JNTUH student who created the JNTUH Updates Twitter page (@examupdt), urged the government to provide the students with good food.
Food inspections
The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana's raid at the university campus dated June 29 revealed fungal-infested vegetables, and an unhygienic kitchen, a wash area and a dining area.
However, despite these raids, on July 1, a student posted a picture of insects in the breakfast served.
To recall, a couple of months back, the students of JNTUH protested urging for proper and hygienic food. However, it seems like their requests for basic amenities are falling on deaf ears.