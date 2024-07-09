News

Video of rat in chutney at JNTU Sultanpur hostel goes viral; students raise concerns

The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana's raid at the university campus dated June 29 revealed fungal-infested vegetables, an unhygienic kitchen, a wash area and a dining area
Rat in chutney at JNTUH
Rat in chutney at JNTUH(Pic: Sourced)

In a viral video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a rat was found swimming in a chutney at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) campus at Sultanpur in Telangana. In the video posted, it is observed that a live rat is trying to escape from the vessel in which the chutney was kept. 

After several days of a raid held by the Food Safety Department, Telangana, the department found many violations. 

An X user (@Lakshmi Kanth) commented about the video saying, "Rat in the "Chutney" in the JNTUH SULTANPUR. What hygiene maintenance by the staff members is in a mess."

With the video going viral, many students have taken to the platform alleging the situation of unhygienic food has been prevalent for years. This is what a student from the 2016 batch wrote: 

Similarly, another user (@BHUKYARAHUL9) posted a picture with an insect on rice alleging that the university has been giving memos to students when questioned about proper food. 

Disappointed over the matter, Shahazan Khan, a former JNTUH student who created the JNTUH Updates Twitter page (@examupdt), urged the government to provide the students with good food. 

Food inspections

The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana's raid at the university campus dated June 29 revealed fungal-infested vegetables, and an unhygienic kitchen, a wash area and a dining area. 

However, despite these raids, on July 1, a student posted a picture of insects in the breakfast served. 

To recall, a couple of months back, the students of JNTUH protested urging for proper and hygienic food. However, it seems like their requests for basic amenities are falling on deaf ears.  

viral video
JNTUH
JNTU Hyderabad
bad food

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com