Rohini, a tribal girl from Pachamalai hills, will study Chemical Engineering at NIT Trichy! Read and be inspired

It took as many as 60 years for a tribal girl from Tiruchirappalli to secure a seat at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy. M Rohini hails from the Pachamalai hills in Tamil Nadu and she has opted for Chemical Engineering at NIT Trichy.

With this, the 18-year-old has now made her mark in history as the first tribal girl to gain admission to an institute that is of national importance.

Videos of her house and her lifestyle in the low mountain range in the Eastern Ghats has gone viral. She can be seen cooking over wood fire and her farm is also visible.