DUSU President complaints against NSUI member for misleading claims on mark sheet

Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) President Tushar Dedha has filed a police complaint against Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and a few of its members for making "false" and "misleading" claims about this marksheet. This comes after the DUSU Vice-President and NSUI member Abhi Dahiya last week on Saturday, July 6, submitted a complaint to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh accusing Dedha of using a fraudulent mark sheet to gain admission to the university.

Several members of the NSUI and Congress supporters posted a copy of the complaint along with photographs of Dedha's marksheets accusing him of fraud and demanding that he be sacked as DUSU president.

Terming the claims as "baseless", Dedha has now filed a police complaint against Dahiya, the NSUI, its National President Varun Choudhary, and Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda for "targeting" him on social media to tarnish his reputation.

Speaking on this, Dedha said, "I have been a part of Delhi University since 2016, and my certificates have passed through scrutiny when I took admission in graduation and post-graduation, then again during my nomination for the DUSU election. If asked again, I am fully willing to cooperate with any investigation, however, it is imperative that those levelling baseless allegations against me and playing with my reputation must be punished."

In the complaint submitted to Yogesh Singh, Dahiya had alleged that Dedha holds two Class XII mark sheets from different boards namely, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Uttar Pradesh board. Both were obtained as a regular student in the corresponding period in 2016.

Further, he alleged that Dedha used "illegal means" and gave "false facts" about his qualification to get admission to Delhi University and submitted a false affidavit about his qualification to contest the presidential elections. The NSUI demanded the results of the DUSU presidential elections be declared null and void, as stated in a report by PTI.