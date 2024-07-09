Christ University Delhi convocation: Students allegedly given empty folders without certificates

In bizarre news, allegations surfaced on social media that Christ University located in Delhi has given empty degree folders without certificates to students during the university's convocation ceremony. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows parents of students arguing about the matter.

An X account Law Meme Society (@LawMemeSociety) posted, "There was a huge fight between parents and faculty due to the college handing over empty folders to the students instead of the degree certificate. Degree certificate baadme examination office se le lena - An official said"