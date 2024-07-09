Christ University Delhi convocation: Students allegedly given empty folders without certificates

In bizarre news, allegations surfaced on social media that Christ University located in Delhi has given empty degree folders without certificates to students during the university's convocation ceremony. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows parents of students arguing about the matter.
An X account Law Meme Society (@LawMemeSociety) posted, "There was a huge fight between parents and faculty due to the college handing over empty folders to the students instead of the degree certificate. Degree certificate baadme examination office se le lena - An official said"
In another tweet posted by Supreme Court Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj), it was alleged that parents were punished and fined for being late to the ceremony.
"This is Christ University, Delhi. Students were invited for Convocation. Parents punished for being late for 5 mins. @CHRIST_NCR Convocation- students were given empty folder without degree. If you can’t give degree on time, why charge for robe & fine for late⁉️"
"Ye kya batamezi hai," ("This is indecency") yelled a parent, as seen in the video. Another parent was saying, "Ye college hai? Saath baje aye hum." ("Is this a college. We came at 7") The parents seemed confused about the situation and were worried about their wards receiving empty folders without degree certificates.
Deemed to be University, Christ is located in Delhi NCR, Ghaziabad and offers admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctoral programmes. The varsity consists of various schools such as School of Business Management, Arts & Humanities, Commerce, Finance & Accountancy, Law, Sciences and Social Sciences.