CBI arrests one involved in NEET-UG exam manipulation

In the latest developments of the case related to the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a person from Latur, Maharastra. With this, the total number of arrests made by the central agency is nine, the official said.

Further, they said, the CBI took into custody one Nanjunethappa G in connection with the Latur case which was earlier probed by the Maharashtra Police, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, it is alleged that two government school teachers in Latur had demanded over rupees five lakh from NEET-UG aspirants to ensure their success in the examination, they said.

The CBI has so far arrested six persons in the Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case and one each in connection with alleged manipulation in Latur and Godhra and one from Dehradun in connection with general conspiracy, they added.

The Centre had asked the agency to probe the matter following a massive row over alleged malpractices in the test held on May 5. The CBI has registered six FIRs in the case. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra pertain to impersonation of candidates and cheating, PTI reported.