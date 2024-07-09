Bihar CTET 2024: Police arrest 17 for impersonating candidates

About seventeen people including three women have been arrested in Bihar for allegedly impersonating candidates in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024, the police said on Monday, July 8. Further, they disclosed that while 12 were arrested in Darbhanga, four were picked up in Saran and one in Begusarai, as stated in a report by PTI.

The arrested people in Darbhanga were identified as Mukesh Kumar, Gurusharan Yadav, Sonu Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, Vimal Kumar, Raja Kumar, Sunita Kumari, Neetu Kumari, Ishwar Kumar, Shashikant Bharti, Shravan Kumar, and Manoj Kumar. Darbhanga Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said the arrests were made based on complaints from invigilators and administrators.

Police are also investigating the identities of the genuine candidates. According to Saran police, "Four persons Hare Ram Pandey, Suchita Kumari, Jai Kumar Bharti, and Vipul Kumar were apprehended at various examination centres under the jurisdiction of Bhagwan Bazar police station."

Earlier, on July 7, Bihar Police arrested 12 people, including two women, for allegedly appearing in the test and solving the exam on behalf of other candidates at various examination centres in Darbhanga district. Giving more details, Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy, told reporters, "Nine arrests were made from different centres under Laheriasarai police station's jurisdiction, while two were apprehended from a centre under Sadar police station, and one person was arrested from a centre under Bahadurpur police station."

CTET is conducted annually on a national scale for people aspiring to secure teaching positions in government institutions.