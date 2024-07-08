This student with disability from AP opened the door of IITs for other students like him

Nara Lokesh, Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh, met 25 disabled students in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh today, Monday, July 8. These are the same students who he had aided by issuing a GO (Government Order) which has now helped them gain admission to premier engineering educational institutions in India.

M Prithvi Satyadev took a chance and sent a WhatsApp message to the minister, which he actually responded to. Not only responded, but he even asked concerned officials to issue a GO which awards marks memos to differently-abled students with a fifth subject in their Plus II (Class XI and XII or intermediate exam) results. This was done by considering the marks of the four subjects for which they appeared.

"As per Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) norms, specially-abled students are exempted from studying and appearing for any one of the two languages. Due to this exemption, Satyadev didn't appear for his second language exam, and went on to score an A grade (.sic)," a TDP press release said.

It may be noted for these students, the marks memo displays four subjects but the fifth subject is given as exempted. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, mandates a five-subject marks memo with marks for all.

This requirement compelled M Prithvi Satyadev to message the minister, who is a Stanford graduate, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Once the issue came to light, the minister asked officials to take the average for four subjects and allot marks for a fifth subject. This would help open the doors for premier institutes for students.