Quantity over quality? NMC's move to approve 113 medical colleges amidst NEET row questioned

In a major development for India’s medical education sector, as many as 113 new medical colleges have received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

This announcement comes at a time when medical education in India is facing a huge backlash from the public owing to the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) irregularities. The Supreme Court is set to hear 38 petitions regarding the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2024 today, July 8.

While an addition of almost 15,000 new MBBS seats bringing relief to aspiring medical candidates, this new development has also received criticism from the medical community.

Taking to social media platform X, Dr Dheeraj K, Addiction & General Adult Psychiatrist at AIIMS Delhi, wrote, “MBBS docs will be unemployable with dilution of standards. The bright ones who are employable will be unemployed due to oversupply.”