Post LG's directive, Delhi gov't defers transfer orders of 5K school teachers

Based on the orders of Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, the Delhi government on Monday, today, July 8 directed that the transfer of 5,000 school teachers, who have been posted in the same school for more than 10 years, be kept in abeyance.

Saxena on Sunday, July 7, directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to keep the transfer orders issued last week in abeyance as an interim measure after a delegation of Delhi BJP leaders and representatives of teachers met the LG in his office, PTI reported.

However, addressing a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Atishi alleged a conspiracy by the BJP behind the transfer orders. She also congratulated the people of Delhi on the orders being withdrawn.

In an official order, the education department said it had received several representations in the matter of the recent transfer orders issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), pertaining to teachers who have continued for more than 10 years in the same school.

"After going through the representations and listening to the delegations, the competent authority has decided to constitute an appropriate committee, comprising representatives of all stakeholders and experts, so as to take a holistic, sympathetic and fair view in the matter," it said.

"Therefore, till further orders, the transfer orders of teachers issued on 02.07.2024 are kept in abeyance. Postings of all such teachers are restored as on 01.07.2024," it said, PTI reported.

A circular titled 'Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education' directed all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in one school to compulsorily apply for a transfer. Failing which, they will be transferred to any school by the DoE, according to the circular issued by the DoE on June 11.