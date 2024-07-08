NEET UG row: Examining Supreme Court's two vital statements ahead of 38 petitions' hearing today

Almost 25 lakh students who appeared for the medical entrance exam this year are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET) row.

When the apex court reopens after summer vacation today, Monday, July 8, a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear a batch of 38 petitions involving allegations like paper leaks, requests for the cancellation of the entire exam with a demand for its re-conduction, and calls for an inquiry into the National Testing Agency's (NTA) operations.

Additionally, there are petitions seeking re-evaluation of OMR sheets instead of conducting the examination again. Though both the Centre and the test conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court yesterday, July 5 saying that conducting the exam again is not "rationale".

In this context, here are two important statements made by Supreme Court:

1) June 18 hearing:

"If there's even 0.001% negligence on anyone's part, it should be thoroughly dealt with"

This statement came as a huge assurance for all those candidates who were struggling with the confusion around NEET UG irregularities.

2) June 20 hearing:

"We are not staying the counselling"

"'It's understood that admission is subject to the outcome of petitions"

" If you succeed, then everything will go. If the exam goes, the counselling will also go"

Though the counselling went on to be deferred until further notice on Saturday, July 6, it may be noted that on July 20, the Supreme Court refused to stay counselling. This is a stance which it has repeated several times in the court