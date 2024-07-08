NEET UG protests continue: India Youth Front takes to Jantar Mantar

The students are relentlessly at it again.

The youth wing of INDIA bloc parties, under the banner India Youth Front (IYC), initiated a protest at Janta Mantar, New Delhi.

Here's a list of student leaders who were present:

- Srinivas BV, President, Indian Youth Congress (IYC)

- Fahad Alam, Chief, Samajwadi Yuvajan Sabha

- Anurag, National In-charge, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS)

Their demands were the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; the scrapping of the test conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA); and re-NEET, stated a report by PTI.

The president of IYC alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre were just trying to escape from addressing the issue. He also pointed out that PM Modi has the time to conduct 'Mann Ki Baat' but no time to discuss issues like NEET UG in the Parliament.

Despite Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, demanding discussions on NEET, the PM refused to do so, he alleged.

It may be noted that today, July 8, was also the much-awaited Supreme Court hearing regarding the NEET UG irregularities. The apex court ordered for more clarity on the issue from NTA and sought the CBI report too, among making other points.

The next hearing is on Thursday, July 11.