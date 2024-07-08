NEET UG discussions in Parliament: Tracing how attempts to discuss the exam came to no fruition

The 18th Lok Sabha session echoed with the chants of "NEET, NEET" and it continued to reverberate throughout the session.

Such is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities issue that no realm of society has been spared. Parliament, the streets where students are protesting, news debates, classrooms and of course, social media platforms where hashtags like #neet_scam are trending.

Not to forget that one NEET-related news has been trending on social media platforms every day of the last week, whether it was the affidavits of Centre and the test conducting body, National Testing Agency or Rahul Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to conduct a discussion on NEET.

But when it comes to the Parliament, several attempts to discuss the matter came to no fruition.

Most notably, even the President of India Droupadi Murmu commented on paper leaks in her speech and assured that the government is looking into the examination processes in the Parliament.

Also in the Parliament, the demand for NEET discussions has been loud!

During certain oath-taking ceremonies, like that of independent MP Pappu Yadav AKA Rajesh Ranjan from Bihar, he not only raised a slogan for re-NEET, he even wore a shirt that declared "Re-NEET". During Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's oath-taking ceremony, chants of "NEET, NEET" were made, right from the time he got up from his seat and even during his oath-taking ceremony as well.

Most notably, on June 28, when the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of NEET, their mics were cut off.

In case of Rahul Gandhi, he had asked the Parliament if they could deliver a joint statement for the students to convey that their concerns are the priority for the Parliament. His mic-off was cut off mid-sentence when he was saying, "There are two forces. On one side...".

When it comes to Mallikarjun Kharge he was thundering, "In seven years, 70 times paper leak cases have been reported..." when his mic was cut off.

When outside the Parliament, Dharmendra Pradhan gave several assurances that the accused will not be spared, even if it is the highest official of NTA.

Several other opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, President of Samajwadi Party, and various Congress leaders demanded discussions on NEET, the ruling-BJP party members accused the opposition of creating chaos and not being serious about discussions on NEET.

Despite Rahul Gandhi writing a letter to PM Modi on July 2, requesting for a discussion on NEET, no concrete discussion on the topic was able to transpire.

But today, the discussion is in the court of law. What will it mean for students? We will find out soon enough...