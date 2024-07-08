Amid NEET row, NMC approved 113 new medical colleges. Here's the list of how many institutes each state gets

Amidst the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) irregularities and today's (July 8) Supreme Court hearing, a new announcement has come in which will bring huge changes in the medical education of India. It may also be noted that NEET UG counselling was deferred on July 6.

As many as 113 new medical colleges have received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC), with maximum in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Let's look at the numbers:

- Uttar Pradesh has got a nod for establishing 22 new medical colleges

- This is followed by Maharashtra with 14

- Rajasthan (12)

- Telangana (11)

- West Bengal (Eight)

- Madhya Pradesh (Seven)

- Andhra Pradesh (Seven)

- Karnataka (Five)

- Tamil Nadu (Five)

- Kerala (Two)

- Uttarakhand will get three new medical colleges each

- Odisha and Gujarat will get two medical colleges each

- Haryana, Delhi, Assam, Punjab, Sikkim and Tripura got approval for setting up one medical college each.

In a public notice dated July 6, the NMC Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) said that the final decisions of MARB concerning 113 applications have been communicated to medical in-stitutions/colleges. "A list containing the application number of each of the 113 applications above is attached with this public notice for general information," said the notice issued by JL Meena, a member of MARB, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

No medical college or institution can be established, or new medical courses or courses can be started unless MARB grants permission in writing in response to an application submitted in this regard, as per the NMC regulations.

The NMC has made some changes to the establishment of medical colleges.

Now, medical colleges can start with only 50 seats if they have a functional hospital and faculties in all the clinical depart-ments. Hospitals should have at least a capacity of 200 beds and 20 ICU beds. NMC aims to set up new medical colleges in every district of the country.

There are 706 medical colleges in the country. With the approval of new medical col-leges, the number has crossed 800. While 50 are government medical colleges, the rest are private or deemed medical colleges.

The number of seats for an undergraduate course (MBBS) has also increased by almost 110 per cent. In 2013-14, the number of seats was 51,348. In 2023-24, it went up to 1,08,990.

The number of postgraduate (PG) seats rose almost 118 per cent from 31,185 in 2013-14 to 68,073 in 2023-24.

Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) permit a must

