Mumbai heavy rains: Schools, colleges closed for first session

Due to heavy rains today, Monday, July 8, schools and colleges have been shut for the first session. A statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the morning, today said heavy rain is also expected today, Monday, July 8, as stated in a report by PTI.

Therefore, it declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai municipal limits to avoid inconvenience to students. "The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the statement added.

The local train services on the Central Railway routes were severely hit early morning today, July 8, while various roads in Mumbai were waterlogged after a few areas recorded more than 300 mm of rainfall overnight, officials said. Further, giving more details, the authorities said that the Suburban services of the Central Railway were severely affected due to the waterlogging of tracks on both the Main and Harbour corridors.

The civic body's disaster management department said suburban services on both the CR corridors resumed operation at 6.45 am. The BMC said some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall from 1 am to 7 am today, July 8. The highest 315 rainfall in this period was recorded in the Govandi area and 314 mm in the Powai area, it said, PTI reported.