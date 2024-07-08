Delhi University's Centre for Hindu Studies plans to offer these new electives

Introduction to Vedic Literature, Upanishad Parichaya, Dharma and Religion are among the options that the Delhi University's (DU) Centre for Hindu Studies plans to offer its students as minor electives. In a bid to expand its course curriculum and provide a wide range of choices to students, the department has proposed to introduce six new elective papers to students, who wish to specialise in Hindu Studies and await their approval from the Academic Council of the university, as stated in a report by PTI.

A meeting of the Academic Council of Delhi University is slated for July 12. These additions are proposed based on the recommendations of the Governing Body of the Centre for Hindu Studies.

Speaking on this, an official said that in addition to the University Grants Commission (UGC)-approved syllabus, the Centre for Hindu Studies now plans to introduce more choices for students by offering papers on various aspects of Hinduism. These will also include papers on Bhagavad Gita for Humanity, Hindu Thinkers and Purana Parichaya.

The students, who don't wish to study Commerce, Political Science or Computer Science as minor electives along with the major subject can avail of these choices.

"We have proposed these electives to make our course curriculum more comprehensive and aligned with students' needs. As a relatively new establishment, our effort is to make our programmes well-rounded," the official said, as reported by PTI.

Minor electives

Under Introduction to Vedic Literature, students will learn about the literary works of prominent Vedic and Upanishadic commentators, from the Rigveda to the Vedangas. The elective paper on Upanishad Parichaya will introduce foundational Hindutva as analysed in the Upanishads.

The Bhagavad Gita for Humanity elective will acquaint students with foundational Indian spirituality as depicted in the Bhagavad Gita, and the Purana Parichaya paper will cover Hindu history, culture, geography, architecture and other knowledge systems.

"The Hindu Thinkers paper aims to familiarize students with the prominent thoughts of distinguished Hindu thinkers from ancient and modern times. Furthermore, the Dharma and Religion paper will introduce and develop foundational concepts of Hindu Adhyatma and Dharma, comparing them with Western religious traditions," reads the learning objective of the proposed electives.

The Centre also plans to introduce two general electives for students who are not majoring in Hindu Studies but have chosen Commerce, Political Science or Computer Science as their main subjects. These students will be offered papers on Hindu Jivana Drishti and Manovijnana to familiarise them with Hindu Studies.

Additionally, the Centre plans to offer six new interdisciplinary electives specifically for Political Science students, PTI reported.