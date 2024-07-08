CSIR-CASE 2024: Candidates allege technical glitches, cheating at exam centres

Amid the ongoing concerns regarding NEET exam irregularities, allegations of malpractice and technical glitches have now plagued the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - Combined Administrative Services Examination (CSIR-CASE) 2024 which was conducted yesterday, Sunday, July 7.
Candidates, on social media, alleged that several exam centres faced technical glitches on the day of the exam which was yesterday, July 7, leading to a delay in the commencement of the exam.
One such candidate, Nurul Ansari (@mna619), wrote on social media platform X, “The CPT exam of CSIR CASE exam 2023 was horrendous. The software and hardware were not working and it led to loss of time. Plus extra time of 20-30 minutes was given to candidates who were not able to upload the edited file within 1 hour.”
These allegations of misconduct by exam authorities come at a time when the country is already witnessing malpractice and irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET- UG) and University Grant Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exams.
Another candidate, Aryan Maurya, shared his experience on X, alleging, “This country is failing miserably in conducting competitive examinations. Today CSIR Stage 2 met its fait accompli . For a CPT of just 1 hour we entered the centre at 2 PM and now I'm leaving the same at 9 PM. That too with unfinished formalities. Police have been called.”
Students alleged that at a few exam centres, the exam was delayed by more than two hours and did not start until 5 pm in the evening.
They also added that at other exam centres, only one printer was available for over 300-400 students, leading to mismanagement and delays in the submission of their worksheets.
However, the issue doesn't seem to be limited to technical glitches alone. A few videos circulating on social media claim that cheating and malpractice also took place at a few of the exam centres across India.
One such video, allegedly from an exam centre, shows students discussing question papers and using cell phones inside the exam centre.
When EdexLive reached out to the CSIR, they refused to comment on the allegations.
