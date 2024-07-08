Alakh Pandey to Rahul Gandhi — all those who took the cause of NEET further

The Supreme Court is going to hear several petitions related to alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination today, July 8.

As medical aspirants wait for a proper verdict that could lay the foundation bricks of their long career path, it is clear today that the entire academic calendar has once again been delayed, and all the aspirants are looking at a very uncertain future. Until and unless concrete actions are taken to ensure stability.

Let's look at people who have raised their voice to support the cause of students: