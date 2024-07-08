Alakh Pandey to Rahul Gandhi — all those who took the cause of NEET further

These leaders, in the public sphere, took the side of anguished students and demanded for their justice in the Supreme Court and in the Parliament as well
Four important public figures who stood with students
Four important public figures who stood with students(Pic: Sourced)

The Supreme Court is going to hear several petitions related to alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination today, July 8. 

As medical aspirants wait for a proper verdict that could lay the foundation bricks of their long career path, it is clear today that the entire academic calendar has once again been delayed, and all the aspirants are looking at a very uncertain future. Until and unless concrete actions are taken to ensure stability.  

Let's look at people who have raised their voice to support the cause of students:

4. Alakh Pandey

Alakh Pandey
Alakh Pandey(Pic: ANI)

Alakh Pandey, Founder of test prep start-up Physics Wallah, claimed grace marks were arbitrary and went straight to the Supreme Court.

3. Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi(Pic: Sourced)

Several times, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised the point of discussion on NEET. The Congress leader even wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the same.

"Our aim is to engage constructively to find a way forward. At this moment, our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across India," he said.

2. Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge(Pic: Sourced)

"70 times in seven years..."

Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Indian National Congress and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha thundered in the Parliament several times before his mic was cut off. He also batted for re-NEET continuously outside the Parliament as well.

1. Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav
Pappu Yadav(Pic: Sourced)

Independent Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar, Pappu Yadav AKA Rajesh Ranjan, turned up wearing a re-NEET shirt during his oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha. During his oath-taking, he even raised his voice for re-NEET.

NEET
supreme court
Rahul Gandhi
parliament
NEET UG
Mallikarjun Kharge
Alakh Pandey
Pappu Yadav
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com