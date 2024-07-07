NEET-PG: Why double shifts, score normalisation has baffled candidates

The National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday, July 5, announced the fresh date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG). The exam is scheduled for August 11 in two shifts.

“In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of the NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 will now be on August 11, 2024, in two shifts," the notice stated.

To recall, On June 23, the exam was postponed 12 hours before the exam was scheduled as a "precautionary measure" amid all the allegations on the integrity of the competitive exams.

While a few students are worried about the shifts and the process of normalisation that will be applied, the NBEMS President Dr Abhijat Sheth, on July 5, speaking with ANI, tried to clear students’ worries.

“Yes, we have decided to conduct NEET-PG on August 11 in two shifts. Students should not worry about the two-shift examination because it applies to most of the other exams in the country that are taken in the shifts,” he said.

“This is a standard technique for conducting the exams not only in the country but around the globe. The standard normalisation ratio will be applied in two shifts. I don’t see any problem with this issue. The students should not worry about this. The steps have been taken in the best interest of the students, and we will ensure that the logistics of the examination will be improved,” he further added.

In the meantime, a few aspirants people took to social media platform X and disregarded the last-moment move.

A user, Prajna Anirvan (@PrajnaArnivan) wrote, “I belong to the batch which had to face #normalisation - an enigma which I fail to comprehend. NEET-PG was conducted over 7 days then. No matter whatever the explanation, this is unjust. Was happy that subsequent batches didn't have to face this. It seems the horror's back again!”