"Why can't Goan students be part of future space missions?": Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Today, Saturday, July 6, Dr Pramod Sawant, Goa Chief Minister (CM), said Goan students could be a part of space missions in the future considering the kind of training opportunities that have been made available in the state. This was stated in a report by PTI.

During a virtual interaction with 60,000 students from different schools, Sawant said that, as a part of the Centre's skilling programme, the state government is working to ensure students excel in several sectors such as research, innovation and information technology.

"I sometimes think, why can't Goan students be part of space missions in future, considering the kind of skilling available in the state," the CM said.

He was speaking on the topic, Career Guidance and Safety from Cybercrime.

Sawant further pointed out that some components of Chandrayaan-3 were manufactured by Kineco Group, a Goan company.

While highlighting the thrust on skill development, he mentioned that there are 12 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Goa that provide 14-15 different courses.

Students should know about career opportunities and competitive examinations of the Goa Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Sawant said, urging teachers to inform parents about these opportunities.

In another segment of the news, recently, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has introduced a pre-incubation entrepreneurship development programme which is aimed at fostering and assisting early-stage space start-ups, as per a PTI report.