SC/ST Civil Services aspirants from Karnataka to get Rs 15,000 stipend

The Government of Karnataka, on Friday, July 5, had come to the conclusion that it would increase the financial assistance offered to students hailing from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories who are gearing up for Civil Services examination in New Delhi. The amount will go up from Rs 10,000 per month to Rs 15,000 per month.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, post a meeting to green-signal Rs 39,121.46 crore for the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for 2024-25 action plan, informed the media that the state government will bump up the financial assistance offered to SC and ST students and soon, an order will also be issued regarding the same, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

He also informed that over 70 students from Karnataka are preparing for the Civil Services examination to become Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and other officials.

"They informed me that Rs 10,000 (per month) is not sufficient. They do not get accommodation. We will give them Rs 15,000 every month. We have also decided to construct a hostel and provide a good quality library. This year, we will look for a place and start the work," the CM said.

A stipend will be offered to all those metrics aspirants who clear the exam held by the Social Welfare Department so that they can go to New Delhi and prepare for the Civil Services exam there. The stipend is offered for nine months and it is from next month onwards that the stipend will be increased to Rs 15,000. This was informed by a senior official.