"SC had said okay to take two exams at same time": DU Student Union Prez on 'fraudulent' marksheet claims

Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) Vice-President (VP) Abhi Dahiya, submitted a complaint against its President Tushar Dedha for using a "fraudulent" marksheet to gain admission to Delhi University. This happened yesterday, Friday, July 6, as per a report by PTI.

Dedha denied any wrongdoing and said he would file a defamation case.

In the complaint submitted to DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh, a member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) alleged that Dedha holds two Class XII mark sheets from different boards — Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Uttar Pradesh (UP) board — both obtained as a regular student in the corresponding period in 2016.

The complaint mentioned allegations and "illegal means" against Dedha in association with gaining admission.

"Dedha used illegal means and gave false facts about his qualifications to get admissions in graduation and later in post-graduation. He also filed a false statement and affidavit about his qualifications for the purposes of contesting election of the president of DUSU," the complaint read.

"As per the record received, he (Dedha) has two examination certificates/mark sheets of intermediate class (12) one from CBSE in Arts stream having roll number 9130384 and the other from Madyamik Siksha Parishad Uttar Pradesh Board in Science stream having roll number 0322496 district/school code 06/1328 both passed in year 2016 as a regular student," it added, alleging that it was a violation of the examination bye-laws of CBSE and the UP Board.

The complainant demanded that the results of the DUSU presidential elections be declared null and void and that Dedha be sacked from his position as he allegedly filed false statements and affidavits about his qualifications to contest the presidential elections.

Responding to allegations

Responding to the allegations, Dedha told PTI there was no wrongdoing on his part and he will file a defamation case against the NSUI, its National President Varun Choudhary and Dahiya for misrepresenting his mark sheet.

Choudhary posted a copy of the complaint and Dedha's marksheet on his social media handle X accusing him of fraud.

"The mark sheets provided by the complainant are mine and are true but they are presented with distorted information. According to a Supreme Court order, one can take two exams at the same time," said Choudhary.

"I studied at both CBSE and the UP board in 2016. But I only used one of the certificates (of the UP board) while taking admission here in DU," he claimed.

Dedha graduated Bachelor of Arts (BA) Program at Satyawati College in 2019 and he is currently pursuing a post-graduation in Master of Arts (MA) (Buddhism) from Delhi University.