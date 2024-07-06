NEET-UG 2024: Counselling deferred & academic calendar at stake; medical community reacts

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling scheduled to begin today, July 6, has been put on hold until further notice, as per official sources.



The NEET-UG All India Quota (AIQ) was scheduled to happen in the first round starting today, July 6. This comes after the Supreme Court had refused to delay it on June 21, during an initial hearing.



On Monday, July 8, the Supreme Court on Monday, July 8, is going to hear multiple pleas on NEET irregularities including paper leaks, malpractices, mismanagement, grace marks issue, 67 toppers from one centre, and so on.



While this move adds more anxiety to students already in distress, we reached out to the medical fraternity to hear what they have to say.



Showing solidarity with the students who are affected due to these irregularities, Dr Nandita Thakkar, Joint Secretary of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said, “This delay is creating a lot of confusion amongst the students and their parents. Many are worried about the uncertainty and the impact it might have on their academic plans. The lack of clear communication from the authorities has added more to their frustration and uncertainty.”



Adding on what impact it could have on the academic cycle, she noted, “It is still unclear if the Supreme Court will cancel NEET. Although there are several issues like paper leaks and grace marks, the court hasn't cancelled the exam yet. However, the overall disruptions can have a ripple effect, impacting not just the current academic year but potentially influencing the next year's cycle as well.”



Dr Meet Ghonia, the National Secretary of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) India, suggested waiting for the Supreme Court decision. He said, “It’s better to wait for the verdict. If the government starts counselling then it would be difficult for students to navigate it amidst the ongoing chaos.”



Based on his experience with the students he mentioned, “Students have mixed responses on this. A few want the counselling to begin on time and others want to wait for the court's response.”