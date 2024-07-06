"Issue getting worse": Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on NEET UG row

As per the official sources, the counselling process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 has been deferred until further notice. This was stated in a report by ANI.

The development comes after the Supreme Court (SC) refused to delay the NEET UG counselling scheduled to begin on July 6.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the NEET-UG row and said that the future of lakhs of youth is simply unsafe in their hands.

The Congress leader took to social media platform X, (previously known as Twitter) to express his views on the same. The X post read, "The whole NEET-UG issue is getting worse by the day. The non-biological PM and his biological Education Minister are adding further proof to their demonstrated incompetence and insensitivity. The future of lakhs of our youth is simply unsafe in their hands."

Scrapping the NEET-UG exam held on May 5 entirely would "seriously jeopardize" the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the question paper in 2024, said the Ministry of Education.

It also informed the apex court that a high-level committee has been constituted to suggest measures for effective, smooth, and transparent conduct of the examinations by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Supreme Court will hear the cases on July 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is facing heat from the Opposition following the irregularities during the conduct of the NEET-UG exam 2024.