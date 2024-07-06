Here's why Delhi University doubled its fee for mark sheets and degree certificate correction

In line with the official orders from Delhi University (DU), it has doubled the charges for those seeking any correction in their degree certificate or marksheet. This was stated in a report by PTI.

According to the order, the cost was increased following the recommendations made by a committee formed by university Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

DU has increased the fee from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for those seeking correction in marksheets within six years from the day of graduation and Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for a period of more than six years, according to the order.

For those seeking correction in their degree certificate within six years, the fee has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. For more than six years, the fee has been hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

The recommendations of the committee were accorded approval by the authorities concerned on June 4, the order said.

When asked about the development, a senior DU official told PTI that the fee was hiked as it had not been revised for a long time.

The charges for issuing duplicate mark sheets and degree certificates, if lost or destroyed, remain the same at Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

In another ongoing news from Delhi University, the Student Union Vice-President (VP) Abhi Dahiya, submitted a complaint against its President Tushar Dedha for using a "fraudulent" marksheet to gain admission to Delhi University. This happened yesterday, Friday, July 6, as per a report by PTI.