"Future of four lakh students is in peril despite paying fees": MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, today, Saturday, July 6, said that his party would continue to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over the alleged nursing scam. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Along with this, Patwari also mentioned he will move court as it involves the future of more than four lakh students.

The chief's comments came a day after the MP Assembly's budget session, during which, the Congress party sought the resignation of minister Vishvas Sarang with regards to the alleged scam. Thye Assembly was adjourned sine die (without a future date being fixed or arranged) 14 days ahead of schedule.

"We will continue to fight with the evidence and we will move court. We will protest on the roads," said Jitu Patwari.

He further added, "I congratulate our leader of opposition Umang Singhar and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for raising the scam aggressively in the assembly."

"The future of four lakh students is in peril despite paying fees, clearing exams etc. Their future has been ruined by this corrupt government," he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing alleged irregularities in the functioning of nursing colleges in the state, including several which exist only on paper.

The probe agency inspected 308 institutes, giving a clean chit to 169 while stating that 73 lacked infrastructure and 66 were unsuited.