FMGE paper leak allegations: "Don't fall prey to such news or such scamsters": Union Health Secretary

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) was off to a smooth start today, Saturday, July 6. The Health Ministry officials informed that no untoward incident was noted, stated a report by PTI.

In this context, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra advised students against falling prey to online misinformation.

A video was shared by the Central Bureau of Communication, Chandigarh, which falls under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, via which the secretary addressed the students. The video was posted today, Saturday, July 6 at around 6.00 pm.

Referring to reports that the FMGE exam paper has been leaked, he said, "I will urge all students...to not fall prey, not to fall victim, to such (misinformation) news or such scamsters."

Chandra further said, "This is a computer-based test, where the paper is prepared only in the morning. It is available to candidates only after they key in their password."

Moreover, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has set up a command centre headquartered in Delhi to supervise the exam. A technical team of 20 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) officials along with senior police officials are taking care of the progress of the exam.

"The content was successfully downloaded at all test centres. The examination started at all examination centres smoothly. A team of officers from MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) visited NBEMS HQ. No untoward incident has been reported," an official said.

This June 2024 exam was held in 71 centres across 50 cities in 21 states. The exam was being conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 11.30 am and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

FMGE is a screening test for those medical graduates who have studied abroad and want to practice medicine in the country.