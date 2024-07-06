FMGE: 35,819 candidates took the exam, informs health ministry

Today, Saturday, July 6, more than 35,000 candidates took the exam for foreign medical graduates to become eligible to practice medicine in the country, the Union Health Ministry said. This was stated in a report by PTI.

There was "no untoward incident" in the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), it said.

The FMGE was held for 35,819 candidates at 71 centres spread across 50 cities in 21 states, the ministry said in a statement.

The NBEMS, an autonomous body of the ministry, will declare the result of today's FMGE in due course, it said and added that more than 250 appraisers were deputed to supervise the conduct of the exam.

This was further supervised with the help of a flying squad comprising 45 faculty members, the ministry said.

As directed by the Union Health Minister, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and other institutions had also deputed a senior officer at all the examination centres.

In this context, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra advised students against falling prey to online misinformation.

A video was shared by the Central Bureau of Communication, Chandigarh, which falls under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, via which the secretary addressed the students. The video was posted today, Saturday, July 6 at around 6.00 pm.

Referring to reports that the FMGE exam paper has been leaked, he said, "I will urge all students...to not fall prey, not to fall victim, to such (misinformation) news or such scamsters."