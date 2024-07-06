Dr Bibek Debroy appointed as Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics

The Servants of India Society (SIS) and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics were pleased to announce via a press release the appointment of Dr Bibek Debroy as the new Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.

Dr Debroy is currently serving as the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) of India. He was earlier member of the NITI Aayog, think tank for the Government of India.

With strong academic and professional background, Dr Debroy held notable positions at prestigious institutions including the Centre for Policy Research and the National Council of Applied Economic Research. His contributions across different fields of economics and policy making have been very significant and impactful.

Further his scholarly and extensive work translating ancient Indian epics has been prolific. In recognition of his work the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) awarded him "Sir RG Bhandarkar Smriti Puraskara" in 2023. He is also Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India in 2015.

Earlier in his career, he has also worked at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune (1983-87).

The appointment of Dr Bibek Debroy as Chancellor marks a significant milestone for Gokhale Institute. His leadership and vision are expected to further strengthen the institute's role in education, research and polcy making in India.