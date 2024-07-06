Congress slams gov't over delay in publishing Class VI textbooks, says ministry sabotaging children's education

Yesterday, Friday, July 5, the Congress slammed the Centre over the delay in publishing new Class VI textbooks, according to a report by PTI.

The opposition further alleged that the Education Ministry is “sabotaging” the education of children after doing the same with the examination process through the “incompetent” National Testing Agency (NTA).

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at the government over the issue, saying that either the “rot runs deep”, or the incompetence scales new heights every day.

In a post on X, he said, “After sabotaging the examination process through the incompetent National Testing Authority, the non-biological PM’s Education Ministry is sabotaging the education of our children (sic).”

“Even as the school year has begun, the NCERT – the National (read Nagpur) Council of Educational Research and Training – has failed to publish new textbooks for Science, Mathematics, and Social Sciences for Class 6 students,” Ramesh said.

The textbooks are not yet finalised by the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC), said Ramesh and pointed out that printing will take another 10 to 15 days. Officials expect a delay of two months before they can make new books available to students, he claimed.

“Either the rot runs deep, or the incompetence scales new heights every day!” Ramesh said.