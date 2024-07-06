Congress President Kharge continues to demand re-NEET. Here's why

There are petitions seeking re-evaluation of OMR sheets instead of conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam again. However, both the Centre and the test conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA) submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court yesterday, July 5, saying that conducting the exam again is not "rationale".

Yet, experts, and now even Mallikarjun Kharge, are hammering on the demand for re-exam.

"Be it NCERT books or leakage in exams, the Modi government is bent on destroying our education system," Kharge alleged.

"We reiterate our demand that 'NEET-UG should be conducted again. It should be conducted online in a transparent manner," he said, stated a report by PTI.

The senior politician also demanded that all the alleged paper leaks should be looked into carefully, under the keen supervision of the Supreme Court, and the culprits should be given the strictest punishment possible.

"The Modi government cannot escape from its misdeeds," he said.

On Monday, July 8, the Supreme Court is slated to hear several petitions regarding the irregularities in the NEET UG exam.